First rains’ misery for Bulawayo

A minibus that was crushed by a tree that fell along Sixth Avenue yesterday

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

THE onset of the rainy season has brought misery to some Bulawayo residents after property that includes homes and vehicles were damaged in the aftermath of the heavy downpours that pounded the city in the last three days.

This comes as the Bulawayo Fire Brigade has mapped out 14 areas in 10 western and eastern suburbs that have been declared flood-prone places in the event of emergency interventions.

Safety spots for the affected residents have also been identified with the Fire Brigade activating its emergency response mechanisms in preparation for what it called “worst case scenarios”.

Last Sunday the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) warned of heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms, hailstorms, lightning and wind gusts in the southern parts of the country and heavy downpours started pounding the city on Monday evening.

In the last two days, the Bulawayo Fire Brigade was summoned to several suburbs where residents were in distress as a result of flash floods that left their homes partly submerged in rain water.

In Mahatshula North, the teams responded to six distress calls from homeowners yesterday.

“Our teams responded to calls from Mahatshula North residents whose homes were submerged in water and their household property badly damaged,” said chief fire officer Mr Mhlangano Moyo.

“In such cases, the Fire Brigade simply surveys the homes to see which direction the water is supposed to flow and open what we call weep holes.”

A weep hole is a small opening in a building or perimeter wall that allows water to drain out.

In the case of the six Mahatshula homes that were flooded with rain water, the Fire Brigade opened the weep holes at the base of perimeter walls around the houses to allow the excess water to drain out.

“Instead of opening weep holes to drain out water, you find one neighbour using pieces of bricks and cement to close a weep hole because they don’t want rain water flowing through their yard,” said Mr Moyo.

“Our call is for residents to work together and ensure that their actions do not result in fellow residents suffering during the rainy season over something as small as a weep hole whose absence can cause irreparable damage to property.”

In the city centre, Mr Moyo said a tree fell on a stationary commuter omnibus taxi that was parked on the corner of Fort Street and Sixth Avenue.

No one was injured but the fallen tree caused extensive damage on the commuter omnibus.

“The scene was attended by the Bulawayo City Council’s parks department who cut the fallen tree so that the vehicle could be towed away,” said Mr Moyo.

“The driver had just parked the kombi and together with the conductor, they left the vehicle to sit in another kombi while waiting for their turn to pick up passengers to Cowdray Park.

“The tree suddenly fell and damaged the kombi and fortunately no one was inside,” said a commuter omnibus driver who requested not to be named.

On Tuesday, the Fire Brigade was called to a house in Old Magwegwe where the roof had been blown away by the gusty winds that accompanied the first rains.

“Through the assistance of a number of corporate partners that work hand-in-hand with the Fire Brigade, the roof that was destroyed in Magwegwe suburb was repaired and the family is very grateful for the assistance,”

A Chronicle news crew yesterday drove around suburbs such as Hopeville, Kingsdale and Queenspark East where some of the minor damage caused by the rains was evident.

Tenants at a cottage in Kingsdale said their whole yard was a “sea” of rain water and said that they were fortunate that the flowing water didn’t find its way into the house.

A Mahatshula homeowner said she was scared for her young children who might step on puddles of water that could soak naked electrical wires in the ground.

In the event of flooded bridges, rivers and streams, as well as excess water in low-lying areas, the Fire Brigade has listed a number of safe places in each of the flood-prone suburbs where affected residents can escape to.

Mr Moyo told Chronicle that residents that live or work in the areas listed as flood prone places are encouraged to stay vigilant.

“It has been predicted that the country will receive normal to above-normal rainfall. So, as the Bulawayo Fire Brigade, it is our duty to prepare for what we call worst case scenarios,” he said.

“Areas around Nketa High School, places around a stream in Nketa 9 and areas near another stream in Nketa 6 are flood-prone areas.

“Residents are advised to go to two churches, the Nketa SDA (Seventh Day Adventist) and Brethren in Christ Church; Maranatha Schools, as well as Nketa 6 Shopping Centre for safety,” said Mr Moyo.

Phekiwe River, which divides parts of Nkulumane 12 and Upper Rangemore suburbs has also been flagged as another flood-prone place.

“In the event that the Phekiwe River Bridge is flooded, residents are encouraged to seek shelter at the Nkulumane 12 Clinic, Mgombane Primary School, the Nkulumane Police Station and Mandwandwe High School,” he said.

Residents seeking sanctuary from floods in Pumula South and Pumula East suburbs are advised to go to Pumula South Hall and Ingwegwe Primary School, respectively.

In Manningdale suburb, in areas around Manningdale Dam, the Fire Brigade advises residents to go to Lockview Primary in the event of a flooding emergency.

“We have also identified an area along a stream in Mahatshula North suburb that is prone to floods and we encourage residents to seek shelter at Elite High School.

“For residents in Lobengula suburb who frequent areas near Masiyephambili Drive, the best place to rush to safety in the event of a flood is Sikhulile High School, Lobengula Hall and the Choppies Shopping Centre,” he said.

Homes in an area commonly known as the Hawkflight are also at risk of flooding when the city receives heavy rains.

The Fire Brigade proposes that the residents head to Cowdray Park Secondary School and Tategulu Primary School for help.

“In Njube suburb in areas known as J and K Squares, the safest places to seek shelter are at Matsotsi Beer Garden and the Lutheran Church. Caltex Service Station and the Nkulumane Complex are the two places that residents of Nkulumane, around an area called Glenkara, can seek shelter while residents of Tshabalala can use the Tshabalala Youth Centre and Basic Shopping Centre in case of flooding in their area,” said Mr Moyo.

The Fire Brigade warned that while the rainy season brings with it the threat of flooding, residents should desist from crossing flooded streams and rivers as well as driving past flooded waterways.

The Fire Brigade will today conduct an awareness campaign in various suburbs to alert residents on the safety precautions during the rainy season.