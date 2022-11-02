First round of BPA Cup completed

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

THE first round of the Bulawayo Provincial Pool Association’s (BPPA) BPA cup was completed this past weekend with 58 teams from across the city in different pool leagues.

Termed as the best tournament in the city, 29 teams secured their spot in the next stage of the tournament which is the round of 32. The other three places are yet to be decided as the draw for their fixture will be held today. The prestigious event was held in 14 different venues.

In the first venue, Black Sharks got the better of Golden Lion, winning 8-7 while Black Eagles won against Ntabeni by the same score line. In the other venue, Bullet thumped Raylton 12-3 and the match between Skittle Inn and Dragons did not happen.

Chillerz won 8-7 against Matshalini and the match between Entumbane and Ekasi did not happen as well. Dropmark were eliminated by Queens Park after they lost 8-7 and West Comm got the better of Southwold Originals with the same score line. In the other venue, Elangeni won 8-7 against Nketa 8 and Mandlovu thumped Bullets Bulawayo 12-3 to advance to the next stage.

Exchange booked their place in the next round of the tournament after a 11-4 win over Mash Resto while PS Classic also registered a same score win over Edgars. Real Caravan thumped Nsukuzonke 15-0.

Fast Cash proved too strong for Mpumelelo, winning 9-6 while Kugona crushed Green Corner 15-0 to advance to the next stage. In the other venue, Klehmint were eliminated by Nkulumane Pool Club after losing 12-3 and Pumala South edged Sibamba 8-7. Nokkies lost 5-10 against Ace Basement and Expandables won 9-6 against Pamuzinda.

At Queens Sports Club, Queens Pool Academy won 9-6 against Afri Stickers and Mpilo edged Bambi 10-5. Skittle Inn edged ZPC 8-7. Neigh Tarven crashed out after a 11-4 defeat at the hands of Dawn and Mnethi registered a 13-2 win over Khami. Waverly won 9-6 against Donnington and ZRP Central crushed Delta 15-0.

In the last venue, Kings edged Ntabazinduna 8-7 and Lobengula Sharks won 15-0 against UBH.

A total of 11 teams from the provincial league, 12 from Mzilikazi district league and six from the CBD booked their place in the next round in which the draw for the fixtures is yet to be conducted.

With three spots remaining, 10 teams are set to compete for the remaining slots and the draw for the teams will be conducted later today. The teams will play a 12-team bracket singles team tournament to determine the last three to proceed. The matches will be played on Sunday.

– @brandon_malvin