First round of Jnr Golf World Cup postponed 

Team Zimbabwe at the 2024 Toyota Junior Golf World Cup. From left to right: Keegan Shutt, Tanaka Chatora, Tawana Mangoma and coach Simon Murungweni

THE first round of the 2024 Toyota Junior Golf World Cup which is taking place in Nagoya, Japan has been postponed due to rain.

The global showpiece was meant to tee off this morning however, the start has been shifted to tomorrow with the hope for better weather conditions.

Zimbabwe are one of the two African nations at the tournament alongside South Africa.

Represented by Tanaka Chatora, Keegan Shutt, and Tawana Mangoma, the trio was placed in groups 16, 17 and 18 respectively all starting from the 10th tee.

Team Zimbabwe is under the stewardship of Simon Murungweni.

Chatora’s group is made up of Jose Raul Carrillo from Mexico and Ignacio Laulhe from Argentina and they will tee off 9am (2am in Zimbabwe).

Shutt will tee off alongside Mexico’s Vincent Cervantes and Felipe Suarez from Argentina at 9.10am (2.10am in Zimbabwe).

In group 18, Mangoma will tee off alongside Frank Cabeza from Mexico and Julio Goti from Argentina at 9.20am (2.20am in Zimbabwe).

Zimbabwe qualified for the Junior Golf World Cup after finishing second in the All Africa Golf Team Championships which took place in South Africa in April.

The country’s top junior golfers will be competing against 11 other countries for the world title in the boys’ category.

The 11 other counties are Sweden, England, South Africa, Japan, Korea, Australia, Canada, USA, Mexico, Colombia, and Argentina.

However, the tournament has 21 teams including nine girls’ teams.

