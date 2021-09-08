First Zim sitcom series on Amazon

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

LOCALLY produced sitcom, Bazukuru has broken ground after becoming the first local TV series to land on Amazon Prime, a streaming platform.

For years now, the country’s film industry has not been performing well with Bazukuru, a production from Bulawayo, about to change all of that.

The sitcom addresses various issues including absent parents and generational gap challenges. It was created by Kudzai Chikomo and written by MultiChoice Talent Factory student, Nkosilesisa Kwanele Ncube. It revolves around an old man’s life that turns upside down when he has to start living with his two grandchildren, a DJ who is in his late 20s and a school-going teenager, Noxolo after their parents relocate to the United States of America. The sitcom basically explores the lives of this unconventional family and their relationships within and outside the family. More importantly, the sitcom addresses the issue of generational gaps.

Directed by William Nyandoro with Rasquesity Keaitse directing photography, the bilingual sitcom features Nama 2020 Outstanding Actor and Actress (Film and TV), Percy Soko and Antoinette Sango who play Jo and Daphne respectively. Other cast members include veteran theatre director and actor Memory Kumbota who plays Dereck the old man, former Amakorokoza star Zenzo “Mzambane” Nyathi who plays the DJ and Musa Sibanda who is Noxolo.

The series has become a hit with Chikomo saying its digital presence will grow in the coming months.

“We’re excited about securing a distribution deal that will give us access to diaspora audiences. It’s also an opportunity to share our stories with wider audiences and we hope this distribution opportunity will stimulate more content creation. In the coming months, the sitcom is going to be on Apple TV,” said an optimistic Chikomo.

Chikomo said the feedback for the sitcom that was produced last year has been overwhelming, adding that they hope this will lead to sponsors coming on board for their future projects.

“The feedback is heart-warming. There’s a high appetite for local content by Zimbabweans in the UK, US and Canada as we’ve been receiving encouraging comments every day.

“We hope that this will be the start of great things to come where we’ll be able to get sponsors and investors for our projects so as to reach a wider audience leading to the production of quality work,” said Chikomo. — @mthabisi_mthire