First Zima nomination excites songstress La Dee

Mthabisi Tshuma

SONGSTRESS La Dee is in a happy mood as she has been nominated in this year’s Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) slated for June 3 in the capital.

This is the first time that she has been nominated for one of the country’s prestigious music awards.

La Dee is nominated in the Best Dance (House/Gqom/Kwaito/EDM) category alongside Master Zhoe, Leslie Kampila and King 98.

Said La Dee: “This is my first time to be nominated for the Zimas and I’m so honoured, happy and overwhelmed. The recognition on its own means people are watching and it’s exciting to see that my work is being appreciated in the country as a whole.”

La Dee said she will be dropping her latest offering by the end of June so as to give her fans something to vibe to while she works on her EP.