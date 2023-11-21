Fish F Ndaramu buoyant ahead of Roil BAAs

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

EVERYBODY wants to be associated with greatness and alternative music singer, Fish F Ndaramu (real name Utloanang Valela) is no exception.



With just a few days left before artistic and creative minds battle for diverse Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAAs) accolades, Ndaramu has said the recognition speaks to what he wants to introduce to the game.



For the “Outstanding Alternative Music” gong, the Ndaramu-trap expert will see battle lines being drawn between him and a battalion of acts including Ma9nine, Fab G Mshanakagogo, Fury Gun, Calvin Mangena, Abigail Mabuza, as well as Aphiwe and Sobancane.

For Ndaramu, the nomination is his chance for a second bite of the cherry after being nominated in 2020 for “Outstanding Hip Hop Artist”.

“It’s an honour to be recognised by the BAAs for a category that I fit in 100%. For me, it’s about what I represent. I represent a sound that’s a bit hard to just consume. I represent a niche that’s seen by most as a South African sound, yet I’m rapping my culture the Nguni way.

“I’m happy to be nominated with Inkabiyami Fab G and Calvin Mangena. I don’t see it as competition, but a win for the culture. A win for one is a win for all of us. Our goal is to take over with our sintu Nguni vibe,” he said.



Fish F Ndaramu said working with Paper Bag Africa on “I Wear My Culture ZW” TV documentary was a cool experience.



“It was a cool experience that gave me the chance to combine music and fashion with culture. I got to research more on what other tribes use as their musical symbol or trademark, taking that into a new edge sound as a cool factor,” said Ndaramu.



Ndaramu’s work with content creation, management, and public relations company Paper Bag Africa spotlighted cultural attire through the documentary.

With the television production, Ndaramu was a model and also provided the soundtrack “Drip Drip Sana” and scoring for the film.



His passion for soundtrack provision saw him following in the footsteps of fellow Bulawayo act, Luminous who provided, “Ungay’vusa” for multi-award-winning sci-fi, “The Signal”.

The “I wear my culture ZW” documentary stands among picturesque motion picture productions after being nominated under the “Outstanding television productions/programme” category.

Next year, Ndaramu will release an album titled, “Iviyo” and next Friday, he will put out a love song titled, “Ubuhlebazo” to celebrate feminine beauty and prowess.

– @MbuleloMpofu