Fish F Ndaramu celebrates true beauty with new single

Mthabisi Tshuma

Fish F Ndaramu, a multi-talented artist, is set to release a captivating single titled “Ubuhlebazo” tomorrow.

This romantic ballad features collaborations with Kgotso and Gazi Elimnyama, paying tribute to a woman who embodies true beauty, both inside and out.

“Ubuhlebazo” showcases Fish F Ndaramu’s unique musical style, blending soulful vocals with a catchy melody and smooth rhythm. The heartfelt lyrics are inspired by a woman who radiates natural beauty, sure to resonate deeply with listeners.

The track was produced by renowned South African hit-maker Samukeliso Ngobese, known for his work with artistes like Blaq Diamond and Aubrey Qwana.

“I promise ‘Ubuhlebazo’ will be a standout addition to my discography. Fans can expect a mesmerising music video to accompany the single’s release. This project exemplifies my unique musical style, fashion sense, and roles as a musician, creative director, producer, songwriter, and sought-after sound engineer,” he expressed.

– @mthabisi_mthire for updates.