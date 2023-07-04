Fish F Ndaramu releases single, Ezingabonwa

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

AFTER a brief hiatus, Fish F Ndaramu is back with a single titled Ezingabonwa that was released on June 27, his birthday.

The song was produced by IlduceDynasty with Cosmos Roinuj handling the beat and Fish F Ndaramu doing the songwriting.

The song is a gift to his supporters as he challenged himself to introduce a new version of himself with a fresh sound that his fans are not accustomed to.

Said Fish F Ndaramu: “The song is about an unfortunate situation where you try very hard to excel, be it in a business venture, academically, or trying to get a job or even a promotion. But no matter how hard you work and become the best version of yourself, nothing fruitful comes out of it.

“It begins to feel like you’re fighting with things you cannot see that always seem to block your success and stop the progress and growth in your life.

“Hence the title Ezingabonwa, which directly translates to ‘things we cannot see’. The song explores the possibility that the reason why you are not seeing any fruits in your ventures may be because there are people or ‘spirits’ that fought with your father or your forefathers and so they are now also fighting with you. This is because they do not want to see any progress or success in your bloodline,” said Fish F Ndaramu.

Fish F Ndaramu is a multi-talented Rapper/Producer/Songwriter and sought-after sound engineer well known for his unique style of music and fashion sense that blends modern with traditional culture. – @mthabisi_mthire