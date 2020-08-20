Fisherman drowns in Zambezi river

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A FISHERMAN allegedly drowned in the Zambezi River in Msuna area on Wednesday after he jumped out of a canoe trying to show his colleagues that he could swim at a time he is believed to have been drunk.

Police have identified the deceased who drowned at around 6AM on Wednesday as Recent Dube (35) of Makwa village under Chief Whange.

Dube went to the Zambezi River in the company of his friends Mr Kelvin Nyoni (28) also from Makwa as well as Mr Luckson Tshabalala (35) of Matetsi village in neighbouring Chief Shana area.

The three allegedly used a canoe to cross to the Zambian side of the Zambezi River where they were camped for fishing from August 6 until Wednesday when they canoed back to the Zimbabwean side before the tragic incident occurred.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed Dube’s death.

“I can confirm that we received a report about a man who drowned in the Zambezi River. On 19 August at around 6am Recent Dube and his two friends canoed back to the Zimbabwean side. As they were about to reach the river bank, Dube under the influence of alcohol, tried to demonstrate to his friends how to swim. He jumped into the water and he however drowned,” said Chief Insp Makonese.

She did not state whether Dube’s colleagues were also drunk.

Mr Nyoni informed a Neighbourhood Watch Committee member Mr Lazarus Nyoni in Chezya village who mobilized villagers to search for the body.

The search team retrieved the body and a report was made to the police who attended the scene.

Hwange magistrate Ms Barbara Phiri waived postmortem as no foul play was suspected.

The Hwange Covid-19 Rapid Response Team was expected to conduct Covid-19 tests on the body yesterday in line with health protocols.

