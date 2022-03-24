Fishing expedition turns deadly as teen drowns

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A 17-year-old teenager from Filabusi drowned in a dam while he was fishing with his 10-year-old brother.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred at Mabhula Dam. She said the teenager, Thabani Moyo drowned while trying to free his fishing rod which had been entangled by weeds.

“I can confirm that we recorded a case of sudden death by drowning which occurred in in Filabusi involving a 17-year-old teenager. Thabani Moyo was fishing at Mabhula Dam with brother aged 10 when his fishing rod got entangled in weeds.

“The teenager then got into the water in a bid to free his fishing rod and in the process drowned. His young brother rushed home to inform the elders and the matter was reported to the police who attended the scene and retrieved the body,” she said.

Insp Mangena urged members of the public to be careful around water sources especially during the rainy season as that was when they recorded an increase in cases of drowning.

She also appealed to guardians to ensure that they did not send children to carry out errands near water sources unattended.

@DubeMatutu