Five-A-Side introduction in Hwange postponed 

Fungai Muderere

FUTSAL national Five-A-Side League chairman Philani Banda has revealed that the two- day workshop that was meant to introduce the game in Matebeleland North’s seven districts beginning with Hwange, has been postponed.

The game was meant to be introduced in Hwange last Saturday and Sunday.

“We were supposed to have the game introduced to Hwange schools on Saturday and Sunday but that has been moved to another date because a few people had shown interest in the two- day workshop,” said Banda.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education recently granted permission for Five-A-Side football to be introduced in Hwange, Binga, Bubi, Lupane, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Umguza.

Matabeleland North provincial education director, Jabulani Mpofu, wrote: “You are granted permission to conduct Five-A-Side football games in the seven districts of the province. You should however not disturb the smooth running of institutions as you conduct your five aside football coaching.

“You are advised to liaise with District Schools Inspectors (DSIs) and produce this letter as proof of authority. Also, adhere to Covid-19 protocols in sport. Involve the schools’ inspector for Sports and Arts so that he does reports on your activities to apprise the ministry.”

Five-A-Side football is a version of mini-football, in which each team fields five players, four outfield players and a goalkeeper.

Other differences from association football include a smaller pitch, smaller goals and a reduced game duration. Matches are played indoors, or outdoors on artificial grass pitches that may be enclosed within a barrier or “cage” to prevent the ball from leaving the playing area and keep the game constantly flowing.

Five-A-Side football is an informal, small-sided game with flexible rules, often determined before play begins. The penalty area is semi-circular and only the goalkeeper can touch the ball within it. There are no offside rules, headers are allowed, yellow and red cards work similarly to traditional 11-A-Side football. -@FungaiMuderere