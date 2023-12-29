Five arrested smoking dagga at Bulawayo drug den

Online Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested five men from Emganwini suburb who were found smoking dagga.

Patrice Ndlovu (21), Armstrong Mathe (18), Jerry Sithole (19), Brandon Matsika (18), and Proud Ndlovu (19) were arrested following a police tip-off.

Commenting on the incident, Bulawayo deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said: “Following a tipoff to the effect that drugs were being sold at house number of Emganwini, Bulawayo. On December 27, 2023, police monitored the house and noted that there was a high activity of young boys of ages ranging between 14 and 22 who were frequenting the house buying dagga through the window,” she said.

“On December 28 at around 11 AM hours, police pounced at the premise and managed to arrest five accused persons who were found smoking dagga inside. It was established that Patrice Ndlovu was the one residing at the house illegally selling the drugs. Police also recovered 10 sachets of dagga, two bottles of broncleer, one sachet of drug known as CAT and several drug-packaging plastic sachets inside Patrice Ndlovu’s bedroom.”

She appreciated the members of the public who helped the police with information that led to the arrest of the accused persons.

She also urged parents and guardians to watch and monitor the activities of their children and the houses they frequent.