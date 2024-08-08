Five Aside Heroes Day tourney draw on

Fungai Muderere – [email protected]

THE Mining Suppliers sponsored Southern Region Five-Aside Heroes Day tournament’s draw will be conducted at Zifa Southern Region offices on Thursday evening.

The contest will be played on Heroes Day next week at Grassroots Soccer Football for Hope Centre in Gwabalanda.

National Futsal Association chairman, Philani Banda said: “We are pleased to announce that our Southern Region Five-Aside Heroes Day tournament’s draw will be held tomorrow at Zifa offices starting time will be 5pm. All the eight teams that make up the Southern Region Five-Aside League will go into the hat and be drawn into two groups of four,” said Banda.

The league consists of Fox, Amabhubesi, Nedbank, Entumbane Stars, TNS Rovers, Emeralds, Fox 2 and Mzilikazi United.

Mining Suppliers, who also trade under the name Homestead NE Mine or Pay Attention Investment, agreed to provide a trophy and medals and monetary prizes.

“We are grateful to our sponsors. We need such support, a lot of the information about the sponsorship package will be revealed at the draw event. We are expecting all club representatives and other stakeholders to be in attendance,” said Banda who has previously bemoaned their clubs’ struggle to participate in major tournaments due to financial constraints.

“Another let-down, not only in Bulawayo but the whole country, is the lack of serious competition. As soon as we have other provinces besides Bulawayo and Harare coming in as major players, the sport will make great strides. We also need to have more playing facilities. In Bulawayo, we only have a stadium in Gwabalanda but to grow the sport we need more facilities,” said Banda. -@FungaiMuderere