Five Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches lined up for this afternoon

Zimpapers Sports Hub

FIVE potentially exciting Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches are lined up for this afternoon at various venues in the country.

Former champions Ngezi Platinum Stars will entertain Highlanders at Baobab Stadium while Chicken Inn face Simba Bhora at Luveve Stadium.

Ngoni Stadium will be the venue for the game between MWOS and Dynamos.

Scottland FC will fight it out against Norman Mapeza’s FC Platinum at Rufaro Stadium.

Today’s PSL Fixtures

Chicken Inn v Simba Bhora (Luveve Stadium), Kwekwe United v Herentals (Bata Stadium), MWOS v Dynamos (Ngoni Stadium), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Highlanders (Baobab), Scottland FC v FC Platinum (Rufaro Stadium)

Saturday Results

Greenfuel 0 – 0 ZPC Kariba, Manica Diamonds 2 – 2 TelOne, Triangle United 1 – 0 Yadah, CAPS United

0 – 1 Bikita Minerals