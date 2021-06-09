Five cops injured in rowdy touts-osiphatheleni attack

Breaking News
The Chronicle

Chronicle Reporter

SUSPECTED touts and illegal money changers popularly known as Osiphatheleni on Wednesday attacked two police vehicles along Fort Street between 6th and 5th Avenue in the Bulawayo City Centre.

 

 

Five police officers who were among occupants in the Ford Fiesta vehicles were injured during the attack and have since been taken to hospital.

Police had to call in reinforcements to disperse the marauding crowd just before they set the police vehicles alight.

During the melee, two kombis were burnt to shells.

It is not yet known who burnt kombis.

More to follow…

