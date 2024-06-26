Five councillors conferred alderman status

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

THE Gwanda Municipality has conferred alderman status on five councillors and former councillors in recognition of their valuable contribution to developing the mining town.

Among those who were conferred as alderman is Gwanda mayor, Councillor Thulani Moyo, who is serving his third term as a councillor.

Former mayor and councillor for Ward 3, Knowledge Ndlovu, who is serving his third term as a councillor is also among those honoured.

Others are former mayor, Jastone Mazhale, who served two terms as a councillor, former deputy mayor, Albert Ndlovu, who served three terms as a councillor and former deputy mayor, Ponalo Maphala, who served two terms as a councillor.

In an interview after the conferment ceremony, Gwanda Municipality Town clerk, Ms Priscillah Nkala, said those conferred with aldermen status play a crucial role in assisting the council to fulfil its mandate.

“An alderman is a councillor who has served eight to 10 years either as a councillor or as a mayor. They can be serving councillors or former councillors. Aldermen play an advisory role to council,” she said.

“If there are some discrepancies within the council, an alderman can come through the mayor or town clerk’s office to advise.

“Aldermen can also advise sitting councillors. An alderman will hold his title for his lifetime, way after he has left council, which shows the importance of this title and level of status, which the aldermen hold.”

Speaking after his conferment, Gwanda mayor, Alderman Thulani Moyo said the foundation of knowledge for the town has widened, which means that the council has been strengthened.

He said it was an honour for him to be given the alderman title as a recognition of leadership responsibility.

“I feel honoured to be conferred an alderman title as I realise the huge role, which is now upon my shoulders. I have served council from 2013 and each year has been a learning experience,” said Ald Moyo.

“I would like to capitalise on my knowledge and experience to ensure that as aldermen we take this town to another level.

“We have to run this council according to requirements of Government, the country and most important of all, expectations of residents. This will help to boost the council’s knowledge base.

“Aldermanship comes with a responsibility where one becomes an advisor and help to both council and community,” he said.

Ald Moyo said the municipality last conferred advisors in 2013 hence it took steps to incorporate aldermen that were conferred in the past into the city’s advisory board. The advisory board is also comprised of former ceremonial and executive mayors, former councillors, former town clerks, pastors and residents representatives.

Alderman Moyo said the mayor’s advisory board will play a crucial role in ensuring that the town attains a city status. Gwanda District Development Co-ordinator Ms Nomathemba Ndlovu charged the newly conferred aldermen to execute their duties to the fullest.

“As you are being conferred here today, you have been previewed on what is expected from you as aldermen. Some of you are still serving as councillors while some of you had completed your terms.

“The era we are in, under the Second Republic, requires office holders that will deliver to the fullest to ensure attainment of Vision 2030,” she said.

“Let’s set aside our differences and respond to the ‘President’s Call To Action’ with no compromise to service delivery.

“Let’s not allow our service delivery to be compromised under our watchful eye as aldermen. Most important of all, let’s remain loyal and faithful to our service.” —@DubeMatutu