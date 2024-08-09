Five days of mourning for the late former Caf strongman Haya

Sikhumbuzo Moyo – [email protected]

CAF president, Patrice Motsepe has requested all member associations to fly their flags at half mast for a period of five days following the death of the organisation’s former president Issa Hayatou on Thursday.

Motsepe announced the five days of mourning in his condolence message in which he said Caf and African football will forever be grateful for Hayatou’s enormous and far reaching contribution to the development and growth of African football.

“I express my deepest personal condolences and the condolences of the 54 CAF Member Associations, on the passing of CAF former President, President Issa Hayatou; to his family, the Fédération Camerounaise de Football, its president Samuel Eto’o and the people of Cameroon. CAF and African Football will forever be grateful to president Hayatou for his enormous and far-reaching contributions, over many years to the development and growth of football in Africa. He will forever live in our hearts and minds. May president Issa Hayatou’s Soul Rest in Peace,” said Motsepe.

Hayatou led CAF from 1988 until a Philip Chiyangwa engineered campaign led to his loss in 2017 when the South African business mogul Motsepe took over the leadership position.

Motsepe said flags will remain at half mast until August 13.