Five die in CAG bus accident

Online writer

AT least five people died when a CAG bus with 15 passengers on board collided head-on with a Mazda B2200 vehicle on 4 January.

The accident occurred at the 26 km peg along the Karoi-Binga Road.

In a statement, police said: “At the 26 km peg along Karoi-Binga Road today (04/01/24) at around 1pm a CAG bus, which was traveling towards Magunje collided head-on with a Mazda B2200 going the opposite direction with 15 passengers on board.”

“Three people from the Mazda Pick-up died on the spot, while two others died upon admission at Karoi Hospital and 10 others were severely injured.