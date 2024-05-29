Five Div One fixtures on this afternoon

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

FIVE potentially exciting Zifa Southern Region Division One fixtures are lined up for this afternoon at various venues.

Zifa Southern Region Division One spokesperson Blessing Mbwanda said the fact that they delayed the start of the league and the will to accommodate pending cup games has compelled them to have midweek fixtures

“Due to the delay that we had, and the will to accommodate our forthcoming cup games forced us to engage in these midweek fixtures. We are happy that the league has so far progressed well with four rounds of play having already been played,” said Mbwanda.

Log leaders, ZPC Hwange who are yet to taste defeat, have a date with army side Indlovu Iyanyathela at Brady Barracks.

Casmyn will welcome seasoned campaigners Talen Vision at Turk Mine while DRC United does duty against Nkayi United in Hwange.

Mosi Rovers take on Johannes Ngodzo mentored Adachi FC at Victoria Falls’s Chinotimba Stadium.

Jordan Sinnot have a home tie against Victoria Falls City at Filabusi Business Centre.

Tomorrow, bruised Ajax Hotspurs will take on ex-Premier Soccer League side Zimbabwe Saints at White City Stadium.

The league’s returnees Bulawayo City will play host to Zebra Revolution at the same venue. Bosso90 will clash with Plumtree based Mainline at White City B Arena

Today

Indlovu Iyanyathela Vs ZPC Hwange (Brady Barracks), Casmyn FC Vs Talen Vision (Turk Mine) DRC Utd Vs Nkayi Utd (Mpumalanga), Mosi Rovers Vs Adachi FC (Chinotimba), Jordan FC Vs Vic Falls City FC ( Filabusi)

Tomorrow

Ajax Hotspurs Vs Zim Saints (White City), Bulawayo City FC Vs Zebra Revolution (White City), Bosso 90 Vs Mainline FC (White City B Arena)

-@FugaiMuderere