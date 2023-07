Sithandazile Ndlovu, [email protected]

Suburbs of Emganwini, Mbundane, Rangemore and the surrounding areas in Bulawayo will not have electricity for nearly five hours on Friday (tomorrow).

According to a notice by the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company, this will be due to maintenance.

The power outage will be from 9.30AM to 2PM on Friday, July 21.