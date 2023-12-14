Five land barons arrested for illegal allocation of housing stands

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

OPERATIONS against the illegal allocation of housing stands in the country have led to the arrest of five land barons in Mutare.

In a statement, National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the operation was launched in line with the recent press release on illegal settlements on Agricultural land by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Jongwe Masuku together with Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ministers, Provincial Coordinators and Ministry of Local Government and Public Works responsible for urban and local authorities.

The suspects arrested are: “Binali Yard (48), Webster Mudzimwa (39), Tawanda Ndawe (42), Trust Matima (39) and Brian Marange (59).”

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said members of the public are urged to report illegal acts by land barons to enable the law to take its course.

“Anyone with information should contact the National Complaints desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest police station” reads the statement.