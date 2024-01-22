Five-man armed robbery gang appears in court

Thupeyo Muleya- Beitbridge Bureau

A FIVE-MAN-GANG believed to be an armed robbers syndicate that had unleashed a reign of terror around Beitbridge District in the last five months appeared in court on Monday.

The gang which was busted by detectives last Tuesday in the border town following thorough investigations has so far been linked to three armed robberies.

Brilliant Gibbons, Ngonidzashe Dzumbunu, Siphelani Urayai, James Ndou, and Reluctance Ndou were not asked to plead when they appeared before Mr innocent Bepura.

They were remanded in custody until February 2.

Prosecuting, Mr Willbrought Muleya said the trio attacked three complainants in Beitbridge between September and November last year and robbed them of money and an assortment of electric gadgets armed with a gun.

He said Gibbons was arrested on Tuesday following thorough investigations and he named the rest of the gang members during interrogations.

The police have since recovered the firearm used in committing the three armed robberies.

Acting police officer commanding the Beitbridge district, Superintendent Philisani Ndebele said on Wednesday that further investigations were underway.