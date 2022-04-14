Five man gang fatally assault villager for drinking in their village

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A FIVE men gang fatally assaulted a man from a neighbouring village for drinking at a bottle store which is within their village.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred at Manama Business Centre in Gwanda on April 12 around 11PM. She said the gang severely assaulted Praisemore Moyo (28) from Fumugwe Village and he died on the following day while admitted at Gwanda Provincial Hospital.

“In can confirm a murder case which occurred in Manama area where a man was fatally assaulted by a gang of five men. The now deceased Praisemore Moyo was drinking with his uncle Mr Prince Sibanda at Malutha Bottle store at around 11pm. They were confronted by five men who demanded to know why they were drinking from a bottle store in Manama and not in Fumugwe where they stay,” she said.

Insp Mangena added: “A misunderstanding arose and the five men began assaulting the now deceased and his uncle. Mr Prince Sibanda managed to escape leaving behind the now deceased. He later returned with help and found the now deceased who was severely injured lying on the ground.”

She said Moyo was rushed to Manama Hospital where he was referred to Gwanda Provincial Hospital. Insp Mangena said Moyo died on the following day while admitted at the hospital. She said investigations were underway and appealed to members of the public with information that could assist in the investigations to contact the police.

Insp Mangena urged members of the public to desist from engaging in violence in order to resolve disputes. She most murder cases were as a result of disputes over petty issues.

She said the owner of the bottle store was facing charges of operating beyond stipulated hours.

