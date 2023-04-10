Five more cholera cases recorded in Zim

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded five cholera cases, three of them confirmed, the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care show.

Of the new cases, three are confirmed and two were recorded in Beitbridge while one is from the Mutare district.

According to the cholera situational report, there are 11 cases currently hospitalized countrywide.

“The first cholera outbreak in the country in 2023 started on the 12th of February 2023 in Chegutu town, Mashonaland West Province. To date, cases have been reported in eight provinces of the country since the beginning of 2023, with cases having no epidemiological link to each other,” read the report.

As of Sunday, a cumulative total of 353 suspected cholera cases, two laboratory-confirmed deaths, five suspected cholera deaths and 68 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported.”

The 17 cholera hotspot districts in the country are Buhera, Chegutu, Chikomba, Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe North, Marondera, Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare, Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke and Wedza.