Five more victims of horror crash that killed 22, identified

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

POLICE have identified five more victims who were killed in a traffic accident that occurred on 14 November 2023 at the 27-kilometer peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road.

Last week, police named 15 of the victims, and with the latest announcement, only two remain unnamed.

A Toyota Quantum with 21 passengers collided with a DAF truck with one passenger on board.

In a statement on X, police said the victims were identified by their next of kin as

1. Thandiwe Dubani (41) a female adult of New Lobengula, Bulawayo;

2. Bukekile Tshuma (24) a female adult of Entumbane, Bulawayo;

3. Velaphi Ndebele (40) of Zhombe Area;

4. Gracious Dube (28) a female adult of Cowdray Park, Bulawayo;

5. Nkosiyabo Ndebele (3) a male infant of Zhombe Area.

The 15 that police identified last week are:

1. Brian Phiri (44), a male adult of Ndiweni Village, Kezi

2. Sadam Maenzane (31), a male adult Old Magwegwe, Bulawayo

3. Kifi Sphandla (48), a male adult of Nkulumane 5, Bulawayo

4. Tobias Ncube (36), a male adult of Mbundane, Bulawayo

5. Mehluli Sibanda (39), a male adult of Mpopoma, Bulawayo

6. Gilbert Nyoni (45), a male adult of Entumbane, Bulawayo

7. Ntuntuko Mpofu (33), a male adult of Emganwini, Bulawayo

8. Kylene Ndlovu (2 years), an infant of Njube, Bulawayo

9. Vongai Tshuma (36), a female adult of Njube, Bulawayo

10. Jennifer Ndlovu (42), a female adult of New Magwegwe, Bulawayo

11. Sibonginkosi Ndlovu (42), of K West, Summerton, Bulawayo

12. Ruth Mawonidze (33), a female adult of Nketa 9, Bulawayo

13. Aldrean Ndlalambi (46), a male adult of Mkoba 16, Gweru

14. Noah Haurambwe (40), a male adult of Pumula, Bulawayo

15. Dumoluhle Ndlovu (36), a male adult of Luveve 5, Bulawayo