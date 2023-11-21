Five more victims of horror crash that killed 22, identified
Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer
POLICE have identified five more victims who were killed in a traffic accident that occurred on 14 November 2023 at the 27-kilometer peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road.
Last week, police named 15 of the victims, and with the latest announcement, only two remain unnamed.
A Toyota Quantum with 21 passengers collided with a DAF truck with one passenger on board.
In a statement on X, police said the victims were identified by their next of kin as
1. Thandiwe Dubani (41) a female adult of New Lobengula, Bulawayo;
2. Bukekile Tshuma (24) a female adult of Entumbane, Bulawayo;
3. Velaphi Ndebele (40) of Zhombe Area;
4. Gracious Dube (28) a female adult of Cowdray Park, Bulawayo;
5. Nkosiyabo Ndebele (3) a male infant of Zhombe Area.
The 15 that police identified last week are:
1. Brian Phiri (44), a male adult of Ndiweni Village, Kezi
2. Sadam Maenzane (31), a male adult Old Magwegwe, Bulawayo
3. Kifi Sphandla (48), a male adult of Nkulumane 5, Bulawayo
4. Tobias Ncube (36), a male adult of Mbundane, Bulawayo
5. Mehluli Sibanda (39), a male adult of Mpopoma, Bulawayo
6. Gilbert Nyoni (45), a male adult of Entumbane, Bulawayo
7. Ntuntuko Mpofu (33), a male adult of Emganwini, Bulawayo
8. Kylene Ndlovu (2 years), an infant of Njube, Bulawayo
9. Vongai Tshuma (36), a female adult of Njube, Bulawayo
10. Jennifer Ndlovu (42), a female adult of New Magwegwe, Bulawayo
11. Sibonginkosi Ndlovu (42), of K West, Summerton, Bulawayo
12. Ruth Mawonidze (33), a female adult of Nketa 9, Bulawayo
13. Aldrean Ndlalambi (46), a male adult of Mkoba 16, Gweru
14. Noah Haurambwe (40), a male adult of Pumula, Bulawayo
15. Dumoluhle Ndlovu (36), a male adult of Luveve 5, Bulawayo
