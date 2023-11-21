  • Today Tue, 21 Nov 2023

Five more victims of horror crash that killed 22, identified

Five more victims of horror crash that killed 22, identified Bulawayo-Beitbridge accident

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

POLICE have identified five more victims who were killed in a traffic accident that occurred on 14 November 2023 at the 27-kilometer peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road.

Last week, police named 15 of the victims, and with the latest announcement, only two remain unnamed.

A Toyota Quantum with 21 passengers collided with a DAF truck with one passenger on board.

In a statement on X, police said the victims were identified by their next of kin as

1. Thandiwe Dubani (41) a female adult of New Lobengula, Bulawayo;

2. Bukekile Tshuma (24) a female adult of Entumbane, Bulawayo;

3. Velaphi Ndebele (40) of Zhombe Area;

4. Gracious Dube (28) a female adult of Cowdray Park, Bulawayo;

5.  Nkosiyabo Ndebele (3) a male infant of Zhombe Area.

 The 15 that police identified last week are:

 1. Brian Phiri (44), a male adult of Ndiweni Village, Kezi

 2. Sadam Maenzane (31), a male adult Old Magwegwe, Bulawayo

 3. Kifi Sphandla (48), a male adult of Nkulumane 5, Bulawayo

 4. Tobias Ncube (36), a male adult of Mbundane, Bulawayo

 5. Mehluli Sibanda (39), a male adult of Mpopoma, Bulawayo

 6. Gilbert Nyoni (45), a male adult of Entumbane, Bulawayo

 7. Ntuntuko Mpofu (33), a male adult of Emganwini, Bulawayo

 8. Kylene Ndlovu (2 years), an infant of Njube, Bulawayo

 9. Vongai Tshuma (36), a female adult of Njube, Bulawayo

 10. Jennifer Ndlovu (42), a female adult of New Magwegwe, Bulawayo

 11. Sibonginkosi Ndlovu (42), of K West, Summerton, Bulawayo

 12. Ruth Mawonidze (33), a female adult of Nketa 9, Bulawayo

 13. Aldrean Ndlalambi (46), a male adult of Mkoba 16, Gweru

 14. Noah Haurambwe (40), a male adult of Pumula, Bulawayo

 15. Dumoluhle Ndlovu (36), a male adult of Luveve 5, Bulawayo

