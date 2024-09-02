Five more Zimbabwean killed in another SA accident

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Five more Zimbabweans died on Sunday when a Tamuka coaches bus they were travelling was involved in a road accident in South Africa’s Limpopo province.

The bus had left Newton in the afternoon heading for Harare when it had a tyre burst and it rolled, killing five people including the driver on the spot.

Limpopo’s Department of Transport and Community Safety confirmed the incident on Monday morning.

“Limpopo Member of Executive Committee (MEC), Ms Violet Mathye is saddened by a second bus accident, that happened in less than five days,” said Mr Phuti Lekganyane, spokesperson for Transport Member of Executive Committee.

“A cross border bus, which was reportedly travelling from Johannesburg to Zimbabwe overturned along the N1 north towards Nyl Plaza, outside Mokopane.

“Five people – one woman and four men, lost their lives as a result of the accident that occurred around 1730 hours on Sunday”.

Mr Lekganyane said scores of passengers were injured during the accident.

These were taken to hospitals in Mokopane.

“MEC Mathye has expressed sadness at this seceded accident which happened in less than five days after the Makhado fatality which claimed 10 Zimbabwean nationals earlier in the week,” added Mr Lekganyane.

“She has also registered concerns about the accidents that are affecting cross border public transport operators and appealed to the bus companies to ensure that their drivers are fit for the purpose, as fatigue could possibly have been a cause in this accident”

Names of 10 others who died in Makhado town are yet to be released.