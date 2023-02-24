Five nabbed at border for smuggling 36kg of dagga in washing powder boxes

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE have arrested five suspects for possession of 36kgs of dagga which they had allegedly smuggled into the country.

Matabeleland South Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena said the suspects Elliot Nziradzango (35), Motion Nyekete (31), from Beitbridge, Tatenda Nhambare (32), Loite Matambo (38) and Gloria Mumbia (31) from Harare were arrested at the Beitbridge Border Post.

“On 21 February 2023, at around 7pm ZRP Beitbridge Canine details were on duty at Malume Search Bay Beitbridge Border Post conducting searches on vehicles. They searched a Blue Toyota Hiace registration number AEK 2412 opened the Maq box and discovered that it had four cobs of dagga. A total of 11 other Maq boxes were offloaded from the motor vehicle and opened, a total of 16 cobs of dagga were recovered.

“The accused persons were referred to Beitbridge CID Drugs for further management. The recovered Dagga had a weight of 36kgs with an estimated street value of $360 000,” she said. – @DubeMatutu