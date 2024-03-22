Five of the nine people who died in accident along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road identified

Online reporter

POLICE have released the names of five of the nine people who died in a head-on collision at the 267-kilometer peg along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road on 16 March.

A City bus with 25 passengers on board hit a donkey and veered to the right resulting in a head-on collision with a Blue Circle bus which had 43 passengers on board at around 1:20 am.

In a statement on X, National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, “The five victims were identified by their next of kin as listed: “Taurai Muketiwa, a male adult who was employed by Blue Circle Bus Company as an assistant driver, Mudarikwa Netsai (40), a female adult of Chegutu Rangarirai Mbizvo (43), a female adult of Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge, Miriam Majengu, a female adult of Macheke, Clever Chikare, a male adult of Phase 2 Damafalls, Harare and the other four victims are yet to identified by their next of kin.”