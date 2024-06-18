Five one-all draws!…PSL start sees few goals

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

THE Castle Lager Premier Soccer League saw 17 goals on Matchday 15, contributing to a total of 254 goals in 135 matches so far this season.

The league was on a hiatus for two weeks to allow the Warriors’ Fifa 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, where they faced off against Lesotho and South Africa.

Originally set to resume on June 21, the postponement of the Cosafa Men’s Championship brought the games back a week earlier. Before the break, 237 goals had been scored in 126 matches across 14 rounds. Highlanders’ Lynoth Chikuhwa is leading the charge with seven goals under his belt.

After edging Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 at Luveve Stadium on Sunday, former champions FC Platinum climbed to the top of the league table with a points tally of 31, one point ahead of Manica Diamonds.

Manica Diamonds had to settle for a one-all draw against Yadah Stars. FC Platinum head coach Norman Mapeza expressed concern over the team’s poor decision-making in the final third despite securing the top spot. Mapeza stated that the momentum may have dropped during the international break.

“We had some good opportunities, but we were poor in decision-making in the final third. Maybe it was because of the break and the momentum dropped a little bit. At the end of the day, what was important was getting maximum points and focusing on the next match,” said Mapeza.

Meanwhile, Chicken Inn and Arenel Movers suffered the biggest losses during the weekend with both teams losing to Ngezi Platinum Stars and Simba Bhora by the same score line of 3-0.

Twelve home goals were scored by eight teams, and five away goals were scored. In addition to the high-scoring matches, there were also five stalemates. Hwange secured their second win of the season after beating Greenfuel 1-0 at the Colliery Stadium. – @FungaiMuderere