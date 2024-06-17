Five parties form GNU in South Africa 

Online Reporter

FOUR political parties have joined South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC) to form a Government of National Unity following the country’s elections which did not produce an outright winner.

In a statement on Monday, the ANC said they and the Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), GOOD, and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) have officially signed the Statement of Intent to participate in the GNU.

This collective, ANC said, represents 273 seats in the National Assembly which translates to 68 percent of the total seats.

“In the spirit of our nation’s enduring struggle for equality and progress, the African National Congress (ANC) proudly announces the formation of a Government of National Unity (GNU) following the 2024 elections,” said the ANC in the statement.

“This collaborative effort is rooted in our shared commitment to uphold the Constitution, promote non-racialism, and ensure social justice and equity for all South Africans.”

The ANC said discussions with other parties are ongoing in the spirit of inclusivity.

“The ANC once again takes this opportunity to invite political parties who resolved to define themselves outside this effort to reconsider and join the GNU…The GNU’s priorities and minimum programme are fully aligned with the ANC’s longstanding commitments and policies. We are dedicated to achieving rapid, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth, job creation, land reform, industrialisation, and infrastructure development.

“Our objective is to create a just society that addresses poverty, spatial inequalities, food security, and the high cost of living while protecting workers’ rights and delivering quality basic services,” read the statement.

“The GNU will ensure representation in government and legislatures by all participating parties, making decisions by consensus, with mechanisms for conflict resolution where necessary. The President will exercise the prerogative to appoint the Cabinet, in consultation with leaders of GNU parties, adhering to existing protocols on government decision-making and budgeting. All political parties represented in legislatures remain welcome to join the GNU even after its formation as its very ethos is a spirit of inclusivity.”

Meanwhile, the ANC dispelled what it called misconceptions regarding the opposition’s ability to outmaneuver the ANC’s vision.

“Historically, our party has demonstrated superior reasoning and leadership, evident in our continued presence in eight out of nine provinces. The GNU, an ANC-led initiative, ensures that no single party, whether the DA, IFP, or others, can hold our national agenda hostage.

“As we navigate through these complex times, the ANC reaffirms its commitment to inclusive governance and national dialogue. We invite all sectors of society to participate in forging a social compact aimed at tackling inequality, poverty, and unemployment. The modalities of the GNU ensure representation and decision-making by all participating parties, safeguarding consensus-building and conflict-resolution mechanisms.”