Five players to miss PSL final round of fixtures

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FIVE players from four teams will miss the final weekend of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches as they are serving suspensions having picked three yellow cards in different games.

Chibuku Super Cup finalists Bulawayo Chiefs will have veteran utility player Kelvin Madzongwe who can play as a central defender or central midfielder watching their home games against Yadah from the terraces.

Madzongwe has been one of Chiefs’ vital cogs, and had a good day in office last weekend as Chiefs drew 2-2 away at Caps United.

Chiefs, on position eight with 46 points have an opportunity to end the season seventh on the table in the event that they beat Yadah while Herentals who face ZPC Kariba lose at Nyamhunga.

A draw for seventh placed Herentals who are on 48 points and a victory for Chiefs will see the two sides tied on 49 points. To claim position seven in the event that Herentals who face Chiefs in the Chibuku Super Cup final, the latter need to win by at least a four–goal margin.

Herentals have also been dealt a blow heading to ZPC Kariba as two of their consistent performers, Prince Chama and central midfielder Zibusiso Ruguchu will be serving suspensions.

The electricity generators’ goalkeeper Tapiwa Chilenga is also ruled out of the season’s finale.

Dynamos striker Evans Katema completes the list of PSL players with three yellow cards heading for the last round of matches.

Katema, who has seen little action at DeMbare, will miss the Harare derby against Caps United at The National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

DeMbare will look at either Tinashe Makanda, Alex Orotomal or Ralph Kawondera to lead their attack.

