Flash floods hit Gweru

Mrs Lindiwe Madubeko and her children standing in water from the floods which entered their lodgings

Midlands Bureau

FLASH Floods have hit some suburbs in the city of Gweru.

The District Civil Protection Unit (CPU) has sent an SOS for assistance in terms of food and blankets as rains continue to pound the city.

The most affected areas include parts of Ascot, Mambo and Woodlands suburbs.

Some of the affected residents said they lost property and food in the floods.

A visually impaired Mrs Lindiwe Madubeko of Ascot suburb said she woke up in the middle of the night to discover that all her belongings and food had been soaked in water.

“I eke out a living through begging on the streets and the little food I had gathered was soaked in the water last night from the floods that affected our area. I have been trying to scoop the water out of the rooms since morning. My property was also affected,” she said.

Mr Ralph Mlambo of Mkoba 13 suburb, said many residents in his area had their property soaked.

“The local authority tried to clear drains this time around, but we are just having too much rain. We are desperate, but we can’t abandon our houses,” he said.

Gweru district Civil Protection Unit (CPU) chairperson, Mr Tarisai Mudadigwa said the unit has identified evacuation centres for flood victims in need of a safe place to stay.

He, however, said they were still looking for funds for food and other accessories to make life easier for the affected residents.

“We have set up evacuation centres that include Mtapa Hall in Mtapa suburb, Shumba Hall in Mkoba 1 suburb, and Presbyterian Church in Woodlands suburb among others, but at the moment we have no resources to assist the flood victims,” said Mr Mudadigwa.

He appealed to the corporate world and well-wishers to assist with donations so that the evacuation centres have food and blankets.

“We have nothing in terms of resources and we are appealing to the corporate world for any form of assistance be it food, blankets and any monetary help so that we will be in a position to assist the affected,” said Mr Mudadigwa.