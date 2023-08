Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A fire razed a flea market in Bulawayo popularly known as Mutizi, near Egodini area, behind the High Court along Lobengula Street over Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

Thousands of goods were burnt to ashes during the inferno that has left hundreds of traders counting their loses.

It is yet to be ascertained what caused the fire and how much was lost by the traders.

This is a developing story…..