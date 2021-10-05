Floods hit London

Flooding has hit parts of London after heavy rain overnight, causing transport closures.

Workers in Knightsbridge, west London, have found their offices closed while motorists have been trying to navigate waterlogged roads after the downpours.

Two Tube lines and sections of the London Overground have closed.

Torrential downpours caused by a cold front sweeping eastwards have affected other parts of the UK, with part of the M23 in Sussex closed.

Commuters face further disruption as the District line has been closed between Earls Court and Barking due to flooding at Gloucester Road, Transport for London (TfL) said.

London Overground has no service between Willesden Junction and Clapham Junction due to flooding at Imperial Wharf.

Earlier, the Piccadilly line had severe delays due to a power supply problem while the Metropolitan line was hit by flooding at Aldgate.

St James’s Park saw 35mm of rain between midnight and 06:00 BST, the Met Office said.

The wet weather has also caused road closures on the M23 in Sussex between junctions 10a and 11.

London has previously seen flash flooding during the summer.

A number of clothing shops flooded overnight in Knightsbridge. Some places saw six hours’ worth of rain in a matter of minutes.

London Fire Brigade arrived here at around 07:00 to try and clear a number of blocked drains but to no avail.

It has been checking the flooded shops but all remain closed, with firefighters unable to gain access.

Although traffic is still passing, there are giant puddles everywhere as employees unable to get to their workplace wait outside.