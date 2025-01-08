Floods misery for Cowdray Park residents

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

AS heavy clouds gather, promising another deluge, Mrs Millian Nyoni of Cowdray Park’s Hlalani Kuhle/Garikai area braces herself for yet another sleepless night.

For her and many others in this flood-prone neighbourhood, rain has become a source of dread rather than a blessing.

Mrs Nyoni’s home, once a symbol of security, has turned into a waterway, with torrents from upstream surging through her rooms despite her desperate attempts to block the flow.

“I haven’t rested since Sunday,” she says, standing in her waterlogged living room, where furniture has been precariously stacked on chairs to prevent further damage.

“The water was knee-deep, and I’ve been scooping it out ever since. My sofas, beds, and so much else are ruined. I now hate the rain.”

Mrs Nyoni’s voice quivers as she recounts the harrowing nights spent battling the floodwaters while worrying about her young grandchildren, aged two and four.

“We should be loving the rain, but I now hate the rain. I couldn’t even go to work for the past two days. Every time it rains, I have to rush home, no matter where I am, to protect what little I have left,” she says.

Mrs Nyoni’s plight is shared by many in the area, where homes were built without a proper drainage system.

The situation has worsened over the years, with each rainy season leaving a trail of destruction. Bulawayo has been experiencing heavy rains, with the Meteorological Service Department (MSD) warning of continued downpours until Saturday. For residents of Hlalani Kuhle/Garikai, these rains spell disaster.

Last year, the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) resolved to demolish 17 houses in the area to make way for a long-overdue drainage system. However, progress has been stalled due to funding constraints.

“On Monday, we invited the councillor and the city engineer to assess our situation. While some homeowners are set to be compensated, others, like me, have not been included on the list, and we’re living in limbo,” explains Mrs Nyoni.

Ward 6 Councillor, Nkosinathi Mpofu admits that the situation has become a personal torment.

“Residents call me at all hours, even at 2 AM, seeking help, but the truth is, we don’t have the resources to address this crisis adequately.

“The entire area lacks a drainage system, and water flows indiscriminately, flooding homes,” he says.

On Monday, Clr Mpofu, accompanied by BCC’s public works acting director, Engineer Methusi Dibidi, visited the affected homes. They found a community in despair, with residents demanding immediate action.

He said Eng Dibidi explained that the council doesn’t have the funds to compensate the 17 homeowners whose houses need to be demolished, let alone construct the drainage system.

Clr Mpofu said as a temporary measure, Eng Dibidi promised to send a grader to create trenches. Which is just a stopgap solution.

The flooding problem in Hlalani Kuhle/Garikai is not new. The housing project, handed over to the council in 2012, was meant to include water, sewer and drainage infrastructure. Residents were expected to contribute US$50 monthly to fund these amenities, but the financial burden proved too heavy for many.

“From the records, it has been shown that 75 percent of the allocated beneficiaries had failed to meet their agreed monthly obligations of US$50,” according to council minutes.

BCC later reduced the contribution to US$15 per month, but this led to a significant drop in revenue. Only 25 percent of beneficiaries consistently paid their dues, crippling the project’s cash flow. As a result, the timeline for completing the infrastructure was extended from five years to a staggering 16 years.

Clr Mpofu called on the central Government to intervene, acknowledging that the council alone cannot resolve the crisis.

BCC identified stand numbers 18666, 18667, 18712, 18853, 18852, 20144, 20145, 20113, 20074, 20060, 20063, 19837 and 19807 for relocation.

In some areas, houses were even built on wetlands, making the flooding problem worse. — @nqotshili