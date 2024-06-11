Floppy Flaws encourages emerging artistes to collaborate with established ones

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Newcomer musician Floppy Flaws is urging his peers to consider collaborating with established artistes in their projects to create viable and sustainable music.

Floppy Flaws believes that collaborating with established artistes offers exposure to a broader audience, access to resources, connections, and platforms that may have been previously out of reach.

For his upcoming song titled “Egoli”, produced by Stormza, he worked with talented Bhila. The song is set to be released this Saturday.

Floppy Flaws explained that working with Bhila, a well-known artiste, is an exciting and transformative experience for him as an emerging talent.

“The opportunity to collaborate with an established and respected figure in the industry signifies recognition and validation of your talent, creativity, and potential by someone who has already made a mark in the industry,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of such collaborations in conveying honour and gratitude and the value of learning from seasoned artistes. Furthermore, he sees the collaboration with Bhila as a testament to his own skill and artistry. He believes that this collaboration has the potential to significantly influence his career positively, enhancing credibility, opening doors to new opportunities, and positioning him for further growth within the music industry. – @mthabisi_mthire