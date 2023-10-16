Floppy Flaws readies debut album release

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

WINSTON Tonie Mutsvunguma, an upcoming Afro pop and hip hop musician who goes by the stage name Floppy Flaws, is set to release his debut album titled “Streetlife” on December 9.

The album features 12 tracks produced by a variety of producers, including Stormza, Madcitybeatz, Yung C, Slvvco, and Fury gun. The tracks are “For life,” “Dai deng,” “Ngyazfela,” “Emoyeni,” “Akekho munye” featuring Browny, “Loco,” “Skrr sekhona,” “Sengkhathele,” “Akelisyeke” featuring King Troy, “End of time,” “Soft life,” and “Nguwe wedwa.”

The Bulawayo-born artist said the album was driven by his determination to make a change in the lives of teenagers through his heartwarming music.

“The debut album simply talks about the story of ‘Floppy flaws life’ to get where l am today. Some of the tracks talk about the vices of the girl child and not forgetting the boy child also. It also talks about the power of love in our Zimbabwean community.

“Street life album is mostly characterised by love songs. My album basically highlights the bad and the good, it has a unique ability to convey the power of love in a way that words alone cannot. The songs in the album can capture the excitement, the passion, and the deep connection that love can bring,” said Floppy Flaws.-@mthabisi_mthire