Floppy Flaws readies romantic Yanos track, ‘Uy’funa nini?’ for Valentine’s Day

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

Up-and-coming musician Floppy Flaws is setting the tone for the new year by working on a Valentine’s Day single scheduled for release on February 14.

The Yanos track, titled “Uy’funa nini?” will be crafted by producers Slvcco and Yung C.

“Uy’funa nini” is poised to be a multifaceted song centered around February 14th, encapsulating various meanings.

According to Floppy Flaws, the track delves into themes of love and romance, aligning with the spirit of Valentine’s Day. It can also be interpreted as a tribute to friendship and appreciation, acknowledging the celebration of “Galentine’s Day” on February 13th, where individuals express gratitude for their friends.

Explaining the essence of “Uy’funa nini,” Floppy Flaws highlighted its focus on the mutual feeling of love.

“The song encourages people to celebrate their partners on this special day, promoting acts of kindness and compassion,” he said.

Having recently released an album titled “Streetlife” with the track “Sondela” gaining traction on the airwaves, Floppy Flaws is gearing up for a year filled with more studio productions. The artiste expressed his aspirations for additional gigs, collaborations, and overall growth for his brand.

– @mthabisi_mthire.