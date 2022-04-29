Flu bug hits Highlanders

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

A flu bug has hit the Highlanders camp ahead of their crunch Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie against Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Highlanders coach Mandla Mpofu was quick to allay fears of Covid-19, saying they’ve been advised by their medical team that it’s only a flu bug and they have also taken necessary precautions, which include taking injections to fight off the bug.

Because of flu, Highlanders were forced to train without a full squad which Mpofu described as a nightmare for any coach facing a team at the top of the log table.

Chicken Inn are second on the PSL table, tied on 26 points with leaders Dynamos while Bosso are in 10th place with 14 points after 12 games.

Midfield kingpin Nqobizitha Masuku and striker Stanley Ngala started training yesterday and the medical team will monitor their progress today.

Box-to-box midfielder Divine Mhindirira, scorer of Highlanders’ goal in the abandoned 1-1 draw against FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium last weekend, returned to training on Wednesday, starting off with light exercises.

Centre-back Andrew Tandi, who had established a formidable partnership with Peter Muduhwa, has been ruled out of the Gamecocks’ game after dislocating a shoulder at Mandava.

Despite low-down preparations, Mpofu is confident that his lads can beat Chicken Inn.

“This is our third tough game in a row (after Dynamos and FC Platinum) and it’s a difficult game.

One thing I want to stress is that we learnt the hard way when we played the first derby against Bulawayo City and lost 1-0.

“We’re playing Chicken Inn and we’re saying to ourselves, to be champions you need to win derbies and we want to win against Chicken Inn.

There’s no excuse, I’ve been talking to the boys saying I don’t need any excuse.

“Our preparations had a minor setback as we had an outbreak of flu within the team.

Our assistant coach Bekithemba Ndlovu didn’t travel to FC Platinum because of the flu.

Divine (Mhindirira) played for 45 minutes and failed to last the journey at FC Platinum because of flu, but I’m happy he’s back at training.

“I’m worried about Andrew (Tandi), he dislocated his shoulder in Zvishavane and it’s a worry to us because he was doing a good job at the back. It’s a headache for us as we plan for Chicken Inn.

“Another worry is that of Nqobizitha and Stanley who have been down with flu which was further compounded by teargas in Zvishavane.

Our hope is that they will recover in time for team selection.

It won’t be surprising if some of the players who have been starring are not there on Sunday,” said Mpofu.

In the last three weeks Mpofu has been reporting injuries and doubtful starts for some players, including midfielder Adrian Silla and Masuku, only to see them in the team.

Silla played with a limp in Zvishavane while Masuku looked cautious in his approach, probably trying to avoid hurting himself.

Mpofu ruled out psychological warfare with the opposition by reporting injuries on his squad.

“No, not at all.

We’re simply letting our fans know what’s happening in camp. Reporting on team news isn’t an issue of misleading anyone.

Look, on Thursday last week as we were preparing for FC Platinum, Silla had been ruled out of the trip, but he insisted on playing in Zvishavane and we took the risk.

I liked his courage and attitude.

I like fighters not that we would risk any of our players if they’re not fit,” said Mpofu.

Bosso should brace for a tough challenge as Chicken Inn are also targeting maximum points to keep up with Dynamos.

Chicken Inn have a clean bill of health and welcomed midfielder Richard Hachiro from injury at the beginning of the week.

The Gamecocks will bank on their experienced goalkeeper Donovan Bernard, defenders Xolani Ndlovu, Nielson Ketala and Moses Jackson, the midfield trio of Sheppard Mhlanga, Clarkson Dzimbiri and Brett Amidu as well as forwards Brian Muza and Marlvin Hwata.

PSL Matchday 13 fixtures

Today: Yadah vs Triangle United (National Sports Stadium)

Tomorrow: Herentals vs FC Platinum (National Sports Stadium), Black Rhinos vs Tenax (Sakubva), Bulawayo City vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Barbourfields), Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Harare City (Baobab), Whawha vs Dynamos (Ascot)

Sunday: Highlanders vs Chicken Inn (Barbourfields), Manica Diamonds vs ZPC Kariba (Sakubva), Caps United vs Cranborne Bullets (National Sports Stadium).

