Flue bug not Covid-19: Ministry of Health

Amos Mpofu, [email protected]

THE Ministry of Health and Child Care said the flu-like illness is not indicative of a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic or any other viruses.

The Ministry said in a statement on X that the flue bug was the typical seasonal occurrence of the common cold.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care would want to reassure the public that the flu-like illnesses seen in the country are due to the common cold. The winter season is associated with increased incidence of common colds and that is what has been seen so far. The cases are neither due to Covid-19 or other new viruses. There is no viral pandemic in Zimbabwe.”

The Ministry urged the public to lead healthy lifestyles, take lots of fluids, keep warm and where necessary take over-the-counter common cold remedies.