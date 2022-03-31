Focalistic, Winky D coming to Byo

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

SOUTH African Amapiano music superstar Focalistic is billed to stage two shows in Harare and Bulawayo next month.

Dubbed the “Dope Party 1st Anniversary”, Focalistic is due to perform at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on April 9 before he comes down to Bulawayo on the next day for a show at Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) Leisure.

In Harare, the gig will be hosted by Madam Boss and Fally Ipupa Jnr with an array of artistes who include Winky D, Buffalo Souljah, Killer T, Sandra Ndebele, Stunner and Enzo Ishall set to take to the stage.

Bulawayo, the country’s party central will sum up the double gig with diverse artistes from Amapiano, Umthobanhliziyo, Ndebele dancehall, rap and splash set to perform.

The event that will be held outdoors will be hosted by Fally Ipupa Jnr, Taffy Lynn, Patie Nyathi and Kimberley Richard.

Performers are the headline act Focalistic, Winky D, Buffalo Souljah, Sandra Ndebele, Ma9Nine, Mzoe 7, Tynie Smart, MJ Sings, Fab G UmshanakaGogo, Boy Nino, Marisa Mombes and King 98.

On the decks will be DJ Nospa, DJ Eugy, Babongile Skhonjwa, Noma DaQueen, MTkay Ntwana, Selekta Base and Royal DJs.

More Entertainment manager Pardy Zimgiant said all is set for the events that will hype people up ahead of the Easter holidays.

“Focalistic will be arriving in Zimbabwe in Harare on Friday (April 8) and in Bulawayo on Sunday morning (April 10) so that he has ample time to do radio and mainstream interviews if need be.

The idea of bringing Focalistic started off as an exclusive party, but he insisted that taking note that it’s his first Zimbabwe gig, it be a big event. We agreed and are looking forward to hosting him,” said Pardy Zimgiant.

He said they roped in local acts and influencers as a way of aiding the growth of the local creative sector.

More Entertainment is a Zimbabwean company is based in South Africa.

They have been hosting the dope events in the neighbouring country in affluent suburb, Sandton as exclusive parties. This will be their first time hosting an event of this magnitude. – @mthabisi_mthire