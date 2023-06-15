Foetus dumped on burst sewerage manhole

Police at the scene where the foetus was found in Entumbane

Mkhululi Ncube, Online Reporter

Entumbane residents in Bulawayo this morning woke up to find a foetus dumped on top of a burst sewer man hole near Entumbane clinic.

The foetus which some residents believe could be from a four-month pregnancy was discovered in the morning by people passing by the sewer line which is next to the road.

Police details were now on the scene investigating the matter.

“We suspect whoever did this wanted to appear as if the foetus came up through the sewerage pipe. We are waiting for police to arrive at the scene,” said one of the residents who is at the scene.