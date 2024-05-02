Foetus found at dumping Site

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A 32-week-old foetus was discovered abandoned at a dumping site.

According to a statement from the police, the infant was found on 30 April 2024 near Tsiga Grounds, Mbare, Harare.

The police have appealed for any information that could assist in the investigation of this incident.

“Police in Mbare are investigating a case of concealment of birth in which a 32-week-old foetus was found at a dumping site near Tsiga Grounds, Mbare on 30/04/24. Anyone with information is urged to report to the nearest police station,” the statement reads.