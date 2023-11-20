Foetus found dumped in pit latrine at church shrine

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A FOETUS was found dumped in a pit toilet at a church shrine.

In a statement on X, police said the foetus was found on 18 November 2023 in Eastview Phase 15, Harare.

Police appealed for information that may help with the investigation of the case.

“Police in Ruwa are investigating a case of baby dumping that occurred in Eastview Phase 15, Harare where a foetus was found dumped in a pit toilet at a church shrine on 18/11/23. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.