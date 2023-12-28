Food poverty line increases

Sikhulekelani Moyo,[email protected]

THE Food Poverty Line (FPL) for one person in December 2023 increased by 21,6 percent to $106 696,52, the national statistics agency ZimStat has said.

Food Poverty Line represents the amount of money that an individual requires to afford a daily minimum energy intake of 2 100 calories.

Presenting the December Poverty Datum Lines, ZimStat said: “This means that the minimum needs basket cost $106 696,52 per person in December 2023.”

“The amount represents an increase of 21,6 percent over the November 2023 figure of ZWL87 756,38.”

The agency said the Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL) for one person was $140 252,59 in December 2023.

This means that an individual required $140 252,59 to purchase both food and non-food items as of December 2023 in order not to be deemed extremely poor.

“This represents an increase of 21,9 percent when compared to the November 2023 figure of $115 090,15,” said ZimStat.

The TCPL represents the minimum total income needed for an individual not to be deemed extremely poor.

ZimStat said the total consumption poverty line (TCPL) which is naturally higher than the FPL was derived using 2017 PICES data and using the lower-bound poverty line method.

“It was derived by computing the average of non-food consumption expenditures of poor households whose consumption expenditures were just equal to the FPL.

“The amount was added to the FPL. If an individual does not consume more than the TCPL, he or she is deemed extremely poor,” said the agency.@SikhulekelaniM1