Food security top priority — President

Blessings Chidakwa, Harare Bureau

THE country’s food security will always be guaranteed starting at household level with the Government committed to supporting farmers through initiatives such as Pfumvudza/Intwasa, President Mnangagwa has said.

Despite the dry spell, which was experienced recently, the Government has been rolling out Pfumvudza/Intwasa, a climate-proof agricultural practice that empowers farmers, maximises agricultural potential and enhances productivity.

In a recent interview with ZBC Television at State House in Harare, President Mnangagwa urged the nation to take issues of food security seriously, starting at household level.

“When we speak about food security at household level, we are talking about our own families countrywide taking responsibility to achieve food security at the household level.

“Once that is achieved, then the country is food secure because primarily it is important that each household secures its own household needs, but our people are generally hard-working families,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the only constraint is when the country lacks enough rain.

“Once you have rain, you are sure that as a Government you can look at other aspects of feeding our people, not the countryside,” he said.

Leading from the front, President Mnangagwa, who is a farmer of repute himself, said he was working tirelessly to improve productivity at his Pricabe Farm in Kwekwe, taking a leaf from others.

“I have my young brother, Patrick, who is running the farm. I always tell him if you see someone outside the country who is producing better, you (Patrick) must go and find out how they are doing it.

“You must compare yourself with the best in the country and the region. Sometimes I send him to South Africa. In whatever you do, you must match yourself with the best in your field,” he said.

This year, at least six million plots have been prepared under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa Presidential Agriculture Climate Proofing Input Support Scheme, with over 40 000 tonnes of basal fertiliser distributed as the Government cushions farmers from acquiring inputs.

Installation of Presidential boreholes and setting up of school and village business units countrywide has been a communal path breaker, saving lives while improving livelihoods.

The initiative has brought relief, clean and potable water to the doorsteps of communities that were previously forced to venture into crocodile-infested rivers and dams hunting for water.

In the face of climate change and the El Nino-induced drought, villagers now have access to potable water within their vicinity and village business units assisting in guaranteeing food security.