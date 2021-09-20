Football academy hunts for talent in Bulawayo

Mbulelo Mpofu, Online Reporter

DROOM Soccer Academy, in conjunction with top English and Spanish teams, is on a quest to make young soccer players’ dreams to play in Europe’s elite leagues a reality.

This comes after calling male players aged between 16 and 24 years to participate in a trialing stint to be held on the 21st of November this year.

Busters Sports Club in Bulawayo will host the “Zimbabwe Open Football Tryout” trials on the aforementioned date.

Droom Soccer Academy has its headquarters in Atlanta Georgia in the States and has branches all over the world in their bid to unearth the next professional soccer player.

According to the Trial Facilitator, Mr Misheck Utete, the objective is to, “scout soccer players and affiliate them with professional soccer clubs in the States, Turkey, Spain or England for mentorship.”

“With opportunities opening up abroad, local soccer players have a chance to showcase their skills and be in the running to be selected for a tour to the aforementioned nations. Teams like Rayo Vallecano and Getafe have wide open arms for Zimbabwean talent and we invite players to turn out in numbers for the trials,” commented Mr Utete.

Recently, European teams have been investing resources in Zimbabwe to scout for talent as evidenced in Spanish La Liga club, Real Betis launching the first Betis football school on the African continent in Harare.

The trialists will be required a fee of US$30 for the trial and in return, get a chance of a lifetime to rub shoulders with the best in business. – @eMKlass_49