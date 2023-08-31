Football in the blood: Sibanda’s legacy on the field

Welldone Ndlovu, Online reporter

BORN into a family of soccer royalty, Oswald Sibanda Junior is following in the footsteps of his father Oswald Senior who played for coal miners Hwange FC back in the days and his uncle is a former Highlanders and Platinum FC sharpshooter, Charles Sibanda.

Charles was the 2010 Soccer Star of the Year when he played for the now-defunct Motoraction.

Now, Oswald Junior is making a name for himself in the competitive Southern Region Division One league playing for Ajax Hotspurs, dribbling defenders and commanding respect on the field.

With his pedigree and determination, the 23-year-old maestro is poised to make his mark on the soccer world and etch his own legacy in the family history books.

The gifted footie finds himself in a club teetering on the brink of relegation but he is focused to play his part in saving the team from the dreaded drop.

“I am working very hard and I promise to score goals and put Ajax in a better position”.

Due to limited time on the field last season due to an injury, playing for Highlanders FC development side Bosso90, the striker managed to score one goal in 6 appearances.

The player knows that he has big shoes to fill, but he’s determined to forge his own path and write his own story.

He’s got his own unique skills, his own style of play, and his own ambitions. He’s blazing his own trail, and he’s fearless in the face of huge pressure or expectations.

“I don’t have pressure because I know that I still have a chance to make it to the top flight leagues. Everyone in my family played football. I am the only one who is left behind. All eyes are on me in my community and family. I believe in myself and I will make it and raise the Sibanda legacy high,” said Sibanda.

Oswald has registered 5 games in the first half of this season and he is creating goals and quickly becoming a fan favourite and a key contributer to his team’s success.

Back In the golden year 2020 the rising star won the Under 20 Bulawayo ZIFA junior league with Ajax Hotspurs where he played a crucial role in the team by scoring goals.

The squad was comprised of Hwange skipper Kelly Shiandindi, Highlanders forward Calvin Chigonero and Butho Phiri who plays for Namibian outfit Young Africans