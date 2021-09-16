Football is back! 30 October set as day of kick off

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE race for the most coveted title in domestic football, Castle Lager Premier Soccer League has been provisionally set to kick off on October 30.

In a memo written to clubs on Wednesday, the PSL chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele proposed that the league will kick off a week after the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals to be played on October 23.

It is highly unlikely that the clubs who have been itching for the championship race will object to the proposed kick-off date, having gone for two years without the league action due to Covid-19.

In May, topflight action resumed with the Chibuku Super Cup, a tournament that is serving as the curtain raiser to the regular season.

The remodelled cup competition was supposed to end in July, but a rise in Covid-19 cases led to banning of sporting activities which have since been cleared to resume.

Eighteen teams were placed in four groups with the pool winners and runners-up set to advance to the quarterfinals.

Pool A is made up of Caps United, Dynamos, Harare City, Herentals, Yadah and ZPC Kariba play their matches at the National Sports Stadium, while Barbourfields is home to Pool B that is made up of Bulawayo Chiefs, Bulawayo City, Chicken Inn and Highlanders.

Pool C clubs, competing at Mutare’s Sakubva Stadium are army sides Black Rhinos and Cranbourne Bullets, as well as Manica Diamonds and Tenax.

Mandava Stadium is home to Pool D that has reigning league champions FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum Stars, Triangle United and Premiership returnees Whawha.

Having already resumed training, Ndebele advised clubs that they have two weeks before they play their Chibuku Super Cup group games.

“Proposed plans for resumption of PSL 2021 season.

“Please be advised that the PSL has proposed the following provisional resumption calendar to the PSL season.

“02 September 2021 – Commencement of Covid-19 tests and club training sessions.

“29 September 2021 – Resumption of Chibuku Super Cup matches (Matchday 4 (Group 2-4) and Matchday 7 (Group 1).

“02 October 2021 – Matchday 5 (Group 2-4) and Matchday 8 (Group 1).

“09 October 2021 – Previously postponed matches ZPC Kariba vs Harare City.

“16 October 2021 – Matchday 6 (Group 2-4) and Matchday 9 Group 1.

“20 October 2021 – Matchday 10 Group 1.

“23 October 2021 – Chibuku quarterfinals.

“30 October 30 – Commencement of the Castle Lager Premiership (Matchday 1),” reads the memo to clubs.

