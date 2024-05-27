Football meets music: ZRP Harris Continental Cup promises cultural fusion

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

With the country celebrating Culture Month and Africa Day, various events have been lined up.

Harris Continental Lodges is preparing to host an exclusive celebration of culture by blending football with entertainment through the ZRP Harris Continental Cup this Friday.

The football tournament which is scheduled to start at 10am at White City Stadium, promises an exciting line-up of performances from local artistes. Ma9ine is set to infuse the atmosphere with his comedy-infused musical lyrics.

Recognising that variety is the spice of life, the organisers have ensured a diverse line-up to cater to everyone’s tastes. Bazooker will travel from Harare to entertain the audience, while Intombi Zomqangala will represent cultural heritage through traditional songs and expert traditional dance performances.

Harris Continental Lodges manager, Jordan Dube, expressed excitement about the event, urging everyone not to miss out.

“As we continue to celebrate our culture this month, we’ve chosen to merge football and music to reignite the spirit of Ubuntu within our society. Intombi Zomqangala was specifically selected to showcase our African culture through traditional music.

“We’ve also invited artistes like Bazooker from Harare and Ma9ine from Bulawayo, ensuring a mix of cultures that aims to transcend boundaries. Everyone will have their favourite artist on stage, making it a truly inclusive event.”